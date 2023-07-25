Digicontent Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.17 crore, up 13.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.17 crore in June 2023 up 13.81% from Rs. 79.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2023 up 115.84% from Rs. 6.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.17 crore in June 2023 up 2334% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

Digicontent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2022.

Digicontent shares closed at 16.95 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.88% returns over the last 6 months and 6.60% over the last 12 months.