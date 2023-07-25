English
    Digicontent Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.17 crore, up 13.81% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.17 crore in June 2023 up 13.81% from Rs. 79.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2023 up 115.84% from Rs. 6.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.17 crore in June 2023 up 2334% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

    Digicontent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2022.

    Digicontent shares closed at 16.95 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.88% returns over the last 6 months and 6.60% over the last 12 months.

    Digicontent
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.1791.3779.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.1791.3779.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.7547.1942.98
    Depreciation4.484.513.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.0238.5238.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.921.15-6.11
    Other Income0.771.871.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.693.02-4.45
    Interest4.094.562.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.60-1.54-7.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.60-1.54-7.39
    Tax1.580.58-0.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.02-2.12-6.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.02-2.12-6.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.02-2.12-6.44
    Equity Share Capital11.6411.6411.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.18-0.36-1.11
    Diluted EPS0.18-0.36-1.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.18-0.36-1.11
    Diluted EPS0.18-0.36-1.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

