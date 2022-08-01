Digicontent Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.23 crore, up 17.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.23 crore in June 2022 up 17.13% from Rs. 67.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.44 crore in June 2022 down 4500% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 105.95% from Rs. 8.40 crore in June 2021.

Digicontent shares closed at 15.65 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.29% returns over the last 6 months and 10.21% over the last 12 months.