Digicontent Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.23 crore, up 17.13% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.23 crore in June 2022 up 17.13% from Rs. 67.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.44 crore in June 2022 down 4500% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 105.95% from Rs. 8.40 crore in June 2021.

Digicontent shares closed at 15.65 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.29% returns over the last 6 months and 10.21% over the last 12 months.

Digicontent
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.23 87.04 67.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.23 87.04 67.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.98 38.41 34.06
Depreciation 3.95 4.11 3.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.41 40.92 27.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.11 3.60 2.45
Other Income 1.66 2.82 1.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.45 6.42 4.44
Interest 2.94 2.85 3.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.39 3.57 1.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.39 3.57 1.20
Tax -0.95 1.80 1.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.44 1.77 -0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.44 1.77 -0.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.44 1.77 -0.14
Equity Share Capital 11.64 11.64 11.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.11 0.30 -0.02
Diluted EPS -1.11 0.30 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.11 0.30 -0.02
Diluted EPS -1.11 0.30 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
