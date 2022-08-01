Digicontent Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.23 crore, up 17.13% Y-o-Y
August 01, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:
Net Sales at Rs 79.23 crore in June 2022 up 17.13% from Rs. 67.64 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.44 crore in June 2022 down 4500% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 105.95% from Rs. 8.40 crore in June 2021.
Digicontent shares closed at 15.65 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.29% returns over the last 6 months and 10.21% over the last 12 months.
|Digicontent
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|79.23
|87.04
|67.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|79.23
|87.04
|67.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.98
|38.41
|34.06
|Depreciation
|3.95
|4.11
|3.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.41
|40.92
|27.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.11
|3.60
|2.45
|Other Income
|1.66
|2.82
|1.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.45
|6.42
|4.44
|Interest
|2.94
|2.85
|3.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.39
|3.57
|1.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.39
|3.57
|1.20
|Tax
|-0.95
|1.80
|1.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.44
|1.77
|-0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.44
|1.77
|-0.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.44
|1.77
|-0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|11.64
|11.64
|11.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|0.30
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|0.30
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|0.30
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|0.30
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited