Digicontent Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 67.64 crore, up 85.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.64 crore in June 2021 up 85.93% from Rs. 36.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 99.46% from Rs. 25.97 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.40 crore in June 2021 up 147.92% from Rs. 17.53 crore in June 2020.

Digicontent shares closed at 14.20 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.73% returns over the last 6 months and 155.86% over the last 12 months.