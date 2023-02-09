Digicontent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.30 crore, up 6.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.30 crore in December 2022 up 6.47% from Rs. 86.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 97.67% from Rs. 11.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2022 down 55.72% from Rs. 23.08 crore in December 2021.