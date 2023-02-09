 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digicontent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.30 crore, up 6.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.30 crore in December 2022 up 6.47% from Rs. 86.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 97.67% from Rs. 11.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2022 down 55.72% from Rs. 23.08 crore in December 2021.

Digicontent
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.30 86.37 86.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.30 86.37 86.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.08 45.64 31.69
Depreciation 4.51 4.32 4.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.88 38.50 34.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.83 -2.09 16.22
Other Income 0.88 1.08 2.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.71 -1.01 18.90
Interest 4.30 3.85 2.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.41 -4.86 16.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.41 -4.86 16.25
Tax 1.15 -0.31 5.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.26 -4.55 11.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.26 -4.55 11.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.26 -4.55 11.14
Equity Share Capital 11.64 11.64 11.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.78 1.91
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.78 1.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.78 1.91
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.78 1.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
