    Digicontent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.30 crore, up 6.47% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Digicontent are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.30 crore in December 2022 up 6.47% from Rs. 86.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 97.67% from Rs. 11.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2022 down 55.72% from Rs. 23.08 crore in December 2021.

    Digicontent
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.3086.3786.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.3086.3786.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.0845.6431.69
    Depreciation4.514.324.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.8838.5034.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.83-2.0916.22
    Other Income0.881.082.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.71-1.0118.90
    Interest4.303.852.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.41-4.8616.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.41-4.8616.25
    Tax1.15-0.315.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.26-4.5511.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.26-4.5511.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.26-4.5511.14
    Equity Share Capital11.6411.6411.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.781.91
    Diluted EPS0.04-0.781.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.781.91
    Diluted EPS0.04-0.781.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited