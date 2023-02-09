Digicontent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.30 crore, up 6.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.30 crore in December 2022 up 6.47% from Rs. 86.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 97.67% from Rs. 11.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2022 down 55.72% from Rs. 23.08 crore in December 2021.

Digicontent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in December 2021.

Digicontent shares closed at 17.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.57% returns over the last 6 months