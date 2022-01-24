Digicontent Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.69 crore, up 16.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.69 crore in December 2021 up 16.49% from Rs. 74.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.14 crore in December 2021 up 7326.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.08 crore in December 2021 up 31.51% from Rs. 17.55 crore in December 2020.

Digicontent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.

Digicontent shares closed at 18.25 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)