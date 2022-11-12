 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

DIC India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.26 crore, up 19.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DIC India are:

Net Sales at Rs 223.26 crore in September 2022 up 19.26% from Rs. 187.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2022 down 46.63% from Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.04 crore in September 2022 up 6.21% from Rs. 7.57 crore in September 2021.

DIC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in September 2021.

DIC India shares closed at 409.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.69% returns over the last 6 months and -4.84% over the last 12 months.

DIC India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 223.26 216.58 187.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 223.26 216.58 187.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 157.91 153.13 139.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.03 16.48 6.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.32 -2.25 -3.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.06 20.06 19.58
Depreciation 3.79 3.14 3.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.68 25.37 20.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.48 0.65 1.44
Other Income 2.78 1.06 2.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.25 1.71 4.35
Interest 2.06 0.38 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.19 1.32 4.10
Exceptional Items -- 33.00 --
P/L Before Tax 2.19 34.32 4.10
Tax 0.56 0.33 1.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.63 33.99 3.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.63 33.99 3.05
Equity Share Capital 9.18 9.18 9.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.77 37.03 3.32
Diluted EPS 1.77 37.03 3.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.77 37.03 3.32
Diluted EPS 1.77 37.03 3.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #DIC India #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.