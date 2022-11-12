DIC India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.26 crore, up 19.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.26 crore in September 2022 up 19.26% from Rs. 187.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2022 down 46.63% from Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.04 crore in September 2022 up 6.21% from Rs. 7.57 crore in September 2021.

DIC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in September 2021.

DIC India shares closed at 409.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.69% returns over the last 6 months and -4.84% over the last 12 months.