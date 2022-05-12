 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DIC India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.52 crore, up 15.62% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DIC India are:

Net Sales at Rs 200.52 crore in March 2022 up 15.62% from Rs. 173.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022 down 49.21% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022 down 31.47% from Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2021.

DIC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.92 in March 2021.

DIC India shares closed at 336.80 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.80% returns over the last 6 months and -16.81% over the last 12 months.

DIC India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 200.52 219.59 173.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 200.52 219.59 173.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 148.12 145.07 122.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.98 15.93 7.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.08 4.71 -8.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.43 20.04 18.77
Depreciation 3.20 4.60 3.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.36 26.15 26.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.51 3.09 2.54
Other Income 2.02 1.42 4.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.53 4.51 6.54
Interest 0.42 0.35 0.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.11 4.16 6.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.11 4.16 6.10
Tax 0.82 1.11 1.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.29 3.05 4.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.29 3.05 4.51
Equity Share Capital 9.18 9.18 9.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.50 3.33 4.92
Diluted EPS 2.50 3.33 4.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.50 3.33 4.92
Diluted EPS 2.50 3.33 4.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 12, 2022 02:11 pm
