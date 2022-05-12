DIC India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.52 crore, up 15.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.52 crore in March 2022 up 15.62% from Rs. 173.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022 down 49.21% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022 down 31.47% from Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2021.

DIC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.92 in March 2021.

DIC India shares closed at 336.80 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.80% returns over the last 6 months and -16.81% over the last 12 months.