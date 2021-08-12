DIC India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 164.62 crore, up 40.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164.62 crore in June 2021 up 40.05% from Rs. 117.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2021 down 97.64% from Rs. 75.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2021 up 78.92% from Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2020.

DIC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2021 from Rs. 81.79 in June 2020.

DIC India shares closed at 468.10 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.19% returns over the last 6 months and 14.63% over the last 12 months.