English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Diana Tea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.44 crore, up 2.9% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Diana Tea Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.44 crore in September 2022 up 2.9% from Rs. 25.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2022 down 30.53% from Rs. 5.80 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2022 down 28.95% from Rs. 6.84 crore in September 2021.

    Diana Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.87 in September 2021.

    Diana Tea shares closed at 28.85 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.17% returns over the last 6 months and 20.96% over the last 12 months.

    Diana Tea Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.4422.1025.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.4422.1025.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.11--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.34-1.92-1.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.6513.6414.32
    Depreciation0.450.450.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.687.286.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.962.556.05
    Other Income0.450.290.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.412.836.41
    Interest0.370.420.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.032.415.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.032.415.80
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.032.415.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.032.415.80
    Equity Share Capital7.507.507.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.691.613.87
    Diluted EPS2.691.613.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.691.613.87
    Diluted EPS2.691.613.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diana Tea #Diana Tea Company #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am