Diana Tea Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.44 crore, up 2.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.44 crore in September 2022 up 2.9% from Rs. 25.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2022 down 30.53% from Rs. 5.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2022 down 28.95% from Rs. 6.84 crore in September 2021.

Diana Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.87 in September 2021.

Diana Tea shares closed at 28.85 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.17% returns over the last 6 months and 20.96% over the last 12 months.