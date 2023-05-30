Diana Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.72 crore, up 129.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.72 crore in March 2023 up 129.79% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2023 up 9.18% from Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.89 crore in March 2023 down 6.77% from Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2022.

Diana Tea shares closed at 24.18 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.39% returns over the last 6 months and -16.76% over the last 12 months.