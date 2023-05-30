Diana Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.72 crore, up 129.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Diana Tea Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.72 crore in March 2023 up 129.79% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2023 up 9.18% from Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.89 crore in March 2023 down 6.77% from Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2022.
Diana Tea shares closed at 24.18 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.39% returns over the last 6 months and -16.76% over the last 12 months.
|Diana Tea Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.72
|19.03
|3.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.72
|19.03
|3.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|0.14
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.24
|2.20
|-1.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.04
|11.70
|8.90
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.49
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.57
|5.10
|4.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.68
|-0.60
|-8.84
|Other Income
|1.32
|0.59
|1.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.36
|-0.01
|-7.84
|Interest
|0.71
|0.59
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.07
|-0.60
|-8.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.07
|-0.60
|-8.06
|Tax
|-0.79
|0.06
|1.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.28
|-0.67
|-9.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.28
|-0.67
|-9.12
|Equity Share Capital
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.52
|-0.44
|-6.08
|Diluted EPS
|-5.52
|-0.44
|-6.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.52
|-0.44
|-6.08
|Diluted EPS
|-5.52
|-0.44
|-6.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited