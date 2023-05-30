English
    Diana Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.72 crore, up 129.79% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Diana Tea Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.72 crore in March 2023 up 129.79% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2023 up 9.18% from Rs. 9.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.89 crore in March 2023 down 6.77% from Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2022.

    Diana Tea shares closed at 24.18 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.39% returns over the last 6 months and -16.76% over the last 12 months.

    Diana Tea Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.7219.033.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.7219.033.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.080.140.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.242.20-1.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.0411.708.90
    Depreciation0.470.490.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.575.104.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.68-0.60-8.84
    Other Income1.320.591.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.36-0.01-7.84
    Interest0.710.590.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.07-0.60-8.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.07-0.60-8.06
    Tax-0.790.061.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.28-0.67-9.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.28-0.67-9.12
    Equity Share Capital7.507.507.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.52-0.44-6.08
    Diluted EPS-5.52-0.44-6.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.52-0.44-6.08
    Diluted EPS-5.52-0.44-6.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am