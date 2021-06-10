Diana Tea Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore, down 15.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore in March 2021 down 15.99% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.16 crore in March 2021 down 51.11% from Rs. 6.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.17 crore in March 2021 down 39.18% from Rs. 5.87 crore in March 2020.

Diana Tea shares closed at 29.50 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 80.43% returns over the last 6 months and 233.33% over the last 12 months.