Diana Tea Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore, down 15.99% Y-o-Y

June 10, 2021 / 09:28 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Diana Tea Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore in March 2021 down 15.99% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.16 crore in March 2021 down 51.11% from Rs. 6.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.17 crore in March 2021 down 39.18% from Rs. 5.87 crore in March 2020.

Diana Tea shares closed at 29.50 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 80.43% returns over the last 6 months and 233.33% over the last 12 months.

Diana Tea Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations5.6424.506.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.6424.506.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.020.090.11
Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.05--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.635.243.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.469.526.42
Depreciation0.420.440.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.765.873.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.653.28-7.32
Other Income1.060.201.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.593.48-6.28
Interest0.430.550.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.022.93-6.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-9.022.93-6.77
Tax1.14---0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.162.93-6.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.162.93-6.72
Equity Share Capital7.507.507.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.781.96-4.49
Diluted EPS-6.781.96-4.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.781.96-4.49
Diluted EPS-6.781.96-4.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diana Tea #Diana Tea Company #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Jun 10, 2021 09:22 pm

Take a Quick Survey