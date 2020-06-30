Diana Tea Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.71 crore, down 24.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.71 crore in March 2020 down 24.42% from Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.72 crore in March 2020 down 1.15% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.87 crore in March 2020 up 4.86% from Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2019.

Diana Tea shares closed at 9.98 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -37.43% returns over the last 6 months and -42.97% over the last 12 months.