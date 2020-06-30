Diana Tea Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.71 crore, down 24.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Diana Tea Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.71 crore in March 2020 down 24.42% from Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.72 crore in March 2020 down 1.15% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.87 crore in March 2020 up 4.86% from Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2019.
Diana Tea shares closed at 9.98 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -37.43% returns over the last 6 months and -42.97% over the last 12 months.
|Diana Tea Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.71
|19.95
|8.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.71
|19.95
|8.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.11
|0.91
|0.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.14
|4.00
|4.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.42
|8.96
|7.11
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.40
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.95
|4.41
|4.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.32
|1.26
|-7.44
|Other Income
|1.05
|0.22
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.28
|1.48
|-6.56
|Interest
|0.49
|0.57
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.77
|0.91
|-6.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.77
|0.91
|-6.96
|Tax
|-0.05
|--
|-0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.72
|0.91
|-6.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.72
|0.91
|-6.65
|Equity Share Capital
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.49
|0.61
|-4.43
|Diluted EPS
|-4.49
|0.61
|-4.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.49
|0.61
|-4.43
|Diluted EPS
|-4.49
|0.61
|-4.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:22 am