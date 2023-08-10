Diana Tea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.95 crore, down 23.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.95 crore in June 2023 down 23.29% from Rs. 22.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2023 down 5.6% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2023 up 6.1% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2022.

Diana Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.61 in June 2022.

Diana Tea shares closed at 24.34 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.45% returns over the last 6 months and -11.65% over the last 12 months.