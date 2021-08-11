Diana Tea Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.63 crore, up 75.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.63 crore in June 2021 up 75.42% from Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2021 up 329.94% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in June 2021 up 164.47% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2020.

Diana Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 3.34 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2020.

Diana Tea shares closed at 22.40 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.54% returns over the last 6 months and 138.04% over the last 12 months.