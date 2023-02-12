 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Diana Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore, down 32.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Diana Tea Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore in December 2022 down 32.17% from Rs. 28.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 down 111.84% from Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 92.51% from Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2021.

Diana Tea Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.03 26.44 28.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.03 26.44 28.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.14 0.03 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.20 -2.34 5.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.70 16.65 10.69
Depreciation 0.49 0.45 0.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.10 7.68 5.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.60 3.96 5.58
Other Income 0.59 0.45 0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 4.41 5.97
Interest 0.59 0.37 0.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.60 4.03 5.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.60 4.03 5.63
Tax 0.06 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.67 4.03 5.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.67 4.03 5.63
Equity Share Capital 7.50 7.50 7.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 2.69 3.76
Diluted EPS -0.44 2.69 3.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 2.69 3.76
Diluted EPS -0.44 2.69 3.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited