Diana Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore, down 32.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore in December 2022 down 32.17% from Rs. 28.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 down 111.84% from Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 92.51% from Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2021.

Diana Tea shares closed at 29.30 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.35% returns over the last 6 months and -0.51% over the last 12 months.