    Diana Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore, down 32.17% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Diana Tea Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore in December 2022 down 32.17% from Rs. 28.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 down 111.84% from Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 92.51% from Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2021.

    Diana Tea Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.0326.4428.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.0326.4428.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.140.03--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.20-2.345.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.7016.6510.69
    Depreciation0.490.450.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.107.685.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.603.965.58
    Other Income0.590.450.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.014.415.97
    Interest0.590.370.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.604.035.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.604.035.63
    Tax0.06----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.674.035.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.674.035.63
    Equity Share Capital7.507.507.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.442.693.76
    Diluted EPS-0.442.693.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.442.693.76
    Diluted EPS-0.442.693.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited