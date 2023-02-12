Diana Tea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore, down 32.17% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Diana Tea Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore in December 2022 down 32.17% from Rs. 28.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 down 111.84% from Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 92.51% from Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2021.
Diana Tea shares closed at 29.30 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.35% returns over the last 6 months and -0.51% over the last 12 months.
|Diana Tea Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.03
|26.44
|28.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.03
|26.44
|28.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.14
|0.03
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.20
|-2.34
|5.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.70
|16.65
|10.69
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.45
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.10
|7.68
|5.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|3.96
|5.58
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.45
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|4.41
|5.97
|Interest
|0.59
|0.37
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.60
|4.03
|5.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.60
|4.03
|5.63
|Tax
|0.06
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.67
|4.03
|5.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.67
|4.03
|5.63
|Equity Share Capital
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|2.69
|3.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|2.69
|3.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|2.69
|3.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|2.69
|3.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited