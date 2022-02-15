Diana Tea Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.05 crore, up 14.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.05 crore in December 2021 up 14.5% from Rs. 24.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2021 up 92.1% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2021 up 63.52% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2020.

Diana Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 3.76 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.96 in December 2020.

Diana Tea shares closed at 30.40 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.92% returns over the last 6 months and 80.95% over the last 12 months.