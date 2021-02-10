Diana Tea Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.50 crore, up 22.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.50 crore in December 2020 up 22.82% from Rs. 19.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2020 up 223.14% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2020 up 108.51% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2019.

Diana Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2019.

Diana Tea shares closed at 15.30 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.56% returns over the last 6 months and 60.88% over the last 12 months.