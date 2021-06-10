Diana Tea Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Mar'21 Dec'20 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.68 24.50 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.68 24.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 0.09 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.05 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.62 5.24 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 8.47 9.52 Depreciation 0.42 0.44 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 5.86 5.87 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.75 3.28 Other Income 1.06 0.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.69 3.48 Interest 0.43 0.55 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.11 2.93 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax -9.11 2.93 Tax 1.14 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.25 2.93 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.25 2.93 Minority Interest -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -10.25 2.93 Equity Share Capital 7.50 7.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.84 1.95 Diluted EPS -6.84 1.95 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.84 1.95 Diluted EPS -6.84 1.95 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited