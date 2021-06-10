Diana Tea Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
June 10, 2021 / 09:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Diana Tea Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.68 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
Diana Tea shares closed at 29.50 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 80.43% returns over the last 6 months and 233.33% over the last 12 months.
|Diana Tea Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.68
|24.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.68
|24.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|0.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.62
|5.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.47
|9.52
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.86
|5.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.75
|3.28
|Other Income
|1.06
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.69
|3.48
|Interest
|0.43
|0.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.11
|2.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.11
|2.93
|Tax
|1.14
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.25
|2.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.25
|2.93
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.25
|2.93
|Equity Share Capital
|7.50
|7.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.84
|1.95
|Diluted EPS
|-6.84
|1.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.84
|1.95
|Diluted EPS
|-6.84
|1.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited