Diana Tea Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.27 crore, up 15.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.27 crore in December 2021 up 15.37% from Rs. 24.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2021 up 90.09% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2021 up 61.99% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2020.

Diana Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 3.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.95 in December 2020.

Diana Tea shares closed at 27.05 on February 28, 2022 (BSE)