Diamines Chem Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore, up 30.47% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 11.11 crore in September 2018 up 30.47% from Rs. 8.52 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2018 up 32.56% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in September 2018 up 56.52% from Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2017.

Diamines Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.56 in September 2017.

Diamines Chem shares closed at 176.50 on October 25, 2018 (BSE) and has given 71.69% returns over the last 6 months and 72.79% over the last 12 months.