    Diamines Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.30 crore, up 40.9% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Diamines and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.30 crore in March 2022 up 40.9% from Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2022 up 233.15% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.11 crore in March 2022 up 208.23% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2021.

    Diamines Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 7.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in March 2021.

    Close

    Diamines Chem shares closed at 283.50 on May 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.08% returns over the last 6 months and -16.02% over the last 12 months.

    Diamines and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.3016.8614.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.3016.8614.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.677.434.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.10-0.680.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.262.041.92
    Depreciation0.380.450.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.714.614.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.173.012.48
    Other Income0.550.390.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.733.402.83
    Interest0.020.030.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.713.372.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.713.372.79
    Tax2.550.890.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.162.482.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.162.482.15
    Equity Share Capital9.789.789.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.322.532.20
    Diluted EPS7.322.532.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.322.532.20
    Diluted EPS7.322.532.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 12, 2022 12:11 pm
