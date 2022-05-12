Diamines Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.30 crore, up 40.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.30 crore in March 2022 up 40.9% from Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2022 up 233.15% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.11 crore in March 2022 up 208.23% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2021.

Diamines Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 7.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in March 2021.

Diamines Chem shares closed at 283.50 on May 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.08% returns over the last 6 months and -16.02% over the last 12 months.