Diamines Chem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.41 crore, down 28.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.41 crore in March 2021 down 28.01% from Rs. 20.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2021 down 68.48% from Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2021 down 69.14% from Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2020.

Diamines Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.97 in March 2020.

Diamines Chem shares closed at 291.90 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given -17.51% returns over the last 6 months and 72.77% over the last 12 months.