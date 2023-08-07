English
    Diamines Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore, up 37.7% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Diamines and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore in June 2023 up 37.7% from Rs. 23.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2023 down 35.26% from Rs. 11.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.38 crore in June 2023 down 31.93% from Rs. 15.25 crore in June 2022.

    Diamines Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.27 in June 2022.

    Diamines Chem shares closed at 531.30 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.91% returns over the last 6 months and 57.38% over the last 12 months.

    Diamines and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.7035.6923.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.7035.6923.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.8618.393.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.96----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.81-3.49-0.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.712.212.41
    Depreciation0.460.430.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.696.013.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.2112.1414.27
    Other Income0.710.990.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.9213.1314.83
    Interest0.040.050.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.8913.0814.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.8913.0814.80
    Tax2.753.253.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.149.8311.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.149.8311.03
    Equity Share Capital9.789.789.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.3010.0511.27
    Diluted EPS7.2910.0411.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.3010.0511.27
    Diluted EPS7.2910.0411.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:33 am

