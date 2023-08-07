Diamines Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore, up 37.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore in June 2023 up 37.7% from Rs. 23.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2023 down 35.26% from Rs. 11.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.38 crore in June 2023 down 31.93% from Rs. 15.25 crore in June 2022.

Diamines Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.27 in June 2022.

Diamines Chem shares closed at 531.30 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.91% returns over the last 6 months and 57.38% over the last 12 months.