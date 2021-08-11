Diamines Chem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.82 crore, down 20.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.82 crore in June 2021 down 20.21% from Rs. 18.57 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2021 down 41.03% from Rs. 6.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2021 down 48.85% from Rs. 9.60 crore in June 2020.

Diamines Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.81 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.45 in June 2020.

Diamines Chem shares closed at 285.85 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given -8.81% returns over the last 6 months and -30.85% over the last 12 months.