Diamines Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.87 crore, up 47.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.87 crore in December 2022 up 47.47% from Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2022 up 262.38% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.66 crore in December 2022 up 228.83% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2021.