    Earnings

    Diamines Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.87 crore, up 47.47% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Diamines and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.87 crore in December 2022 up 47.47% from Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2022 up 262.38% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.66 crore in December 2022 up 228.83% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2021.

    Diamines and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.8726.9816.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.8726.9816.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.524.307.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.27-0.01-0.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.582.542.04
    Depreciation0.410.440.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.913.774.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7115.943.01
    Other Income0.540.660.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2516.593.40
    Interest0.040.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.2216.573.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.2216.573.37
    Tax3.234.190.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.9812.382.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.9812.382.48
    Equity Share Capital9.789.789.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.1812.652.53
    Diluted EPS9.1812.642.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.1812.652.53
    Diluted EPS9.1812.642.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited