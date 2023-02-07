Diamines Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.87 crore, up 47.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.87 crore in December 2022 up 47.47% from Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2022 up 262.38% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.66 crore in December 2022 up 228.83% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2021.

Diamines Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 9.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.53 in December 2021.

Diamines Chem shares closed at 419.95 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.70% returns over the last 6 months and 26.76% over the last 12 months.