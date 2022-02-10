Diamines Chem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.86 crore, up 17.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.86 crore in December 2021 up 17.16% from Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2021 down 63.47% from Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2021 down 37.4% from Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2020.

Diamines Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.94 in December 2020.

Diamines Chem shares closed at 287.20 on February 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.03% returns over the last 6 months and -9.40% over the last 12 months.