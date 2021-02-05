Diamines Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.39 crore, down 20.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.39 crore in December 2020 down 20.18% from Rs. 18.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2020 up 2.24% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2020 down 41.48% from Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2019.

Diamines Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 6.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.78 in December 2019.

Diamines Chem shares closed at 368.80 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -10.71% returns over the last 6 months and 90.35% over the last 12 months.