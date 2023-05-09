English
    Diamines Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.69 crore, up 75.79% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Diamines and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.69 crore in March 2023 up 75.79% from Rs. 20.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2023 up 33.72% from Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.34 crore in March 2023 up 31.95% from Rs. 10.11 crore in March 2022.

    Diamines Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 9.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.32 in March 2022.

    Diamines Chem shares closed at 540.75 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.91% returns over the last 6 months and 81.98% over the last 12 months.

    Diamines and Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.6924.8720.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.6924.8720.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.397.522.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.49-1.272.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.222.582.26
    Depreciation0.470.450.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.213.923.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8911.669.17
    Other Income0.980.540.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8712.209.73
    Interest0.050.040.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.8312.179.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.8312.179.71
    Tax3.253.232.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.578.937.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.578.937.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.578.937.16
    Equity Share Capital9.789.789.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.799.137.32
    Diluted EPS9.789.137.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.799.137.32
    Diluted EPS9.789.137.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

