Diamines Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.69 crore, up 75.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.69 crore in March 2023 up 75.79% from Rs. 20.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2023 up 33.72% from Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.34 crore in March 2023 up 31.95% from Rs. 10.11 crore in March 2022.

Diamines Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 9.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.32 in March 2022.

Diamines Chem shares closed at 540.75 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.91% returns over the last 6 months and 81.98% over the last 12 months.