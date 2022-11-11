 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhunseri Ventur Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.87 crore, up 23.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.87 crore in September 2022 up 23.33% from Rs. 25.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.79 crore in September 2022 up 18.73% from Rs. 45.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.38 crore in September 2022 up 10.6% from Rs. 58.21 crore in September 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has increased to Rs. 15.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.93 in September 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 255.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.76% returns over the last 6 months and -13.47% over the last 12 months.

Dhunseri Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.87 19.97 25.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.87 19.97 25.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.65 16.86 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.93 -0.93 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.28 1.20 1.40
Depreciation 0.56 0.54 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.56 22.76 1.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.90 -20.46 21.85
Other Income 41.92 20.69 36.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.82 0.22 57.92
Interest 0.78 0.72 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.04 -0.49 57.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.04 -0.49 57.27
Tax 9.25 5.52 11.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.79 -6.01 45.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.79 -6.01 45.30
Equity Share Capital 35.03 35.03 35.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.36 -1.72 12.93
Diluted EPS 15.36 -1.72 12.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.36 -1.72 12.93
Diluted EPS 15.36 -1.72 12.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:23 pm
