Dhunseri Ventur Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.87 crore, up 23.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.87 crore in September 2022 up 23.33% from Rs. 25.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.79 crore in September 2022 up 18.73% from Rs. 45.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.38 crore in September 2022 up 10.6% from Rs. 58.21 crore in September 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has increased to Rs. 15.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.93 in September 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 255.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.76% returns over the last 6 months and -13.47% over the last 12 months.