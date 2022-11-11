English
    Dhunseri Ventur Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.87 crore, up 23.33% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.87 crore in September 2022 up 23.33% from Rs. 25.03 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.79 crore in September 2022 up 18.73% from Rs. 45.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.38 crore in September 2022 up 10.6% from Rs. 58.21 crore in September 2021.

    Dhunseri Ventur EPS has increased to Rs. 15.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.93 in September 2021.

    Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 255.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.76% returns over the last 6 months and -13.47% over the last 12 months.

    Dhunseri Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.8719.9725.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.8719.9725.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.6516.86--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.93-0.93--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.281.201.40
    Depreciation0.560.540.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.5622.761.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.90-20.4621.85
    Other Income41.9220.6936.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.820.2257.92
    Interest0.780.720.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.04-0.4957.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax63.04-0.4957.27
    Tax9.255.5211.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.79-6.0145.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.79-6.0145.30
    Equity Share Capital35.0335.0335.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.36-1.7212.93
    Diluted EPS15.36-1.7212.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.36-1.7212.93
    Diluted EPS15.36-1.7212.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

