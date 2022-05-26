 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhunseri Ventur Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.54 crore, up 168.59% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 117.54 crore in March 2022 up 168.59% from Rs. 43.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.89 crore in March 2022 down 15.65% from Rs. 52.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.18 crore in March 2022 down 9.36% from Rs. 54.26 crore in March 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.86 in March 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 202.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.68% returns over the last 6 months and 28.92% over the last 12 months.

Dhunseri Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 117.54 9.75 43.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 117.54 9.75 43.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.28 117.20 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 117.20 -117.20 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.78 1.39 3.70
Depreciation 0.51 0.51 0.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.34 2.99 9.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.58 4.86 29.66
Other Income 62.25 37.50 24.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.67 42.36 53.69
Interest 1.87 1.39 0.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.80 40.97 52.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.80 40.97 52.88
Tax 2.91 7.83 0.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.89 33.14 52.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.89 33.14 52.03
Equity Share Capital 35.03 35.03 35.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.54 9.46 14.86
Diluted EPS 12.54 9.46 14.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.54 9.46 14.86
Diluted EPS 12.54 9.46 14.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 12:44 pm
