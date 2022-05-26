Dhunseri Ventur Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.54 crore, up 168.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.54 crore in March 2022 up 168.59% from Rs. 43.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.89 crore in March 2022 down 15.65% from Rs. 52.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.18 crore in March 2022 down 9.36% from Rs. 54.26 crore in March 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.86 in March 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 202.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.68% returns over the last 6 months and 28.92% over the last 12 months.