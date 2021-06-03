Dhunseri Ventur Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.76 crore, up 1629.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.76 crore in March 2021 up 1629.14% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.03 crore in March 2021 up 334.39% from Rs. 22.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.26 crore in March 2021 up 283.75% from Rs. 29.53 crore in March 2020.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has increased to Rs. 14.86 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.33 in March 2020.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 187.55 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 190.55% returns over the last 6 months and 271.39% over the last 12 months.