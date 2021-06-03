MARKET NEWS

Dhunseri Ventur Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.76 crore, up 1629.14% Y-o-Y

June 03, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.76 crore in March 2021 up 1629.14% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.03 crore in March 2021 up 334.39% from Rs. 22.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.26 crore in March 2021 up 283.75% from Rs. 29.53 crore in March 2020.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has increased to Rs. 14.86 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.33 in March 2020.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 187.55 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 190.55% returns over the last 6 months and 271.39% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations43.7636.292.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations43.7636.292.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.701.073.16
Depreciation0.570.570.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.833.0036.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.6631.64-37.70
Other Income24.037.407.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.6939.04-30.04
Interest0.810.881.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.8838.16-31.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax52.8838.16-31.18
Tax0.855.15-8.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.0333.01-22.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.0333.01-22.20
Equity Share Capital35.0335.0335.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.869.42-6.33
Diluted EPS14.869.42-6.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.869.42-6.33
Diluted EPS14.869.42-6.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dhunseri Ventur #Dhunseri Ventures #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results
first published: Jun 3, 2021 09:00 am

