Dhunseri Ventur Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, down 76.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in March 2020 down 76.03% from Rs. 10.56 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.20 crore in March 2020 down 663.64% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.53 crore in March 2020 down 235.03% from Rs. 21.87 crore in March 2019.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 59.85 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and -32.14% over the last 12 months.