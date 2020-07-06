Dhunseri Ventur Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, down 76.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in March 2020 down 76.03% from Rs. 10.56 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.20 crore in March 2020 down 663.64% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.53 crore in March 2020 down 235.03% from Rs. 21.87 crore in March 2019.
Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 59.85 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and -32.14% over the last 12 months.
|Dhunseri Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.53
|14.20
|10.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.53
|14.20
|10.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.16
|0.95
|3.03
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.39
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.56
|1.56
|4.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.70
|11.30
|2.77
|Other Income
|7.67
|9.03
|18.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.04
|20.32
|21.73
|Interest
|1.15
|1.37
|1.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.18
|18.96
|20.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-27.33
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.18
|18.96
|-7.02
|Tax
|-8.99
|4.52
|-4.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.20
|14.44
|-2.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.20
|14.44
|-2.91
|Equity Share Capital
|35.03
|35.03
|35.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.33
|4.12
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-6.33
|4.12
|-0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.33
|4.12
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-6.33
|4.12
|-0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:25 am