    Dhunseri Ventur Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.48 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.48 crore in June 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 19.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.64 crore in June 2023 up 776.34% from Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.79 crore in June 2023 up 6846.05% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

    Dhunseri Ventur EPS has increased to Rs. 11.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.72 in June 2022.

    Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 281.15 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.08% returns over the last 6 months and 37.21% over the last 12 months.

    Dhunseri Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.48122.9619.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.48122.9619.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--4.0016.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--94.84-0.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.349.031.20
    Depreciation0.560.560.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.839.9922.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.764.53-20.46
    Other Income36.4846.8620.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.2351.390.22
    Interest0.722.020.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.5149.37-0.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax51.5149.37-0.49
    Tax10.877.585.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.6441.79-6.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.6441.79-6.01
    Equity Share Capital35.0335.0335.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.6011.93-1.72
    Diluted EPS11.6011.93-1.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.6011.93-1.72
    Diluted EPS11.6011.93-1.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 8, 2023

