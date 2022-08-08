Dhunseri Ventur Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore, down 35.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore in June 2022 down 35.33% from Rs. 30.88 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2022 down 112.63% from Rs. 47.60 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022 down 98.73% from Rs. 59.78 crore in June 2021.
Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 204.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.82% returns over the last 6 months and -28.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dhunseri Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.97
|117.54
|30.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.97
|117.54
|30.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.86
|2.28
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.93
|117.20
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.20
|9.78
|1.29
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.51
|0.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.76
|1.34
|2.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.46
|-13.58
|26.45
|Other Income
|20.69
|62.25
|32.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|48.67
|59.21
|Interest
|0.72
|1.87
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.49
|46.80
|58.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.49
|46.80
|58.42
|Tax
|5.52
|2.91
|10.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.01
|43.89
|47.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.01
|43.89
|47.60
|Equity Share Capital
|35.03
|35.03
|35.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.72
|12.54
|13.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.72
|12.54
|13.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.72
|12.54
|13.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.72
|12.54
|13.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited