Dhunseri Ventur Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore, down 35.33% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore in June 2022 down 35.33% from Rs. 30.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2022 down 112.63% from Rs. 47.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022 down 98.73% from Rs. 59.78 crore in June 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 204.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.82% returns over the last 6 months and -28.57% over the last 12 months.

Dhunseri Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.97 117.54 30.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.97 117.54 30.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.86 2.28 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.93 117.20 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.20 9.78 1.29
Depreciation 0.54 0.51 0.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.76 1.34 2.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.46 -13.58 26.45
Other Income 20.69 62.25 32.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 48.67 59.21
Interest 0.72 1.87 0.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.49 46.80 58.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.49 46.80 58.42
Tax 5.52 2.91 10.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.01 43.89 47.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.01 43.89 47.60
Equity Share Capital 35.03 35.03 35.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.72 12.54 13.59
Diluted EPS -1.72 12.54 13.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.72 12.54 13.59
Diluted EPS -1.72 12.54 13.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:11 pm
