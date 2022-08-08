Dhunseri Ventur Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore, down 35.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore in June 2022 down 35.33% from Rs. 30.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2022 down 112.63% from Rs. 47.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022 down 98.73% from Rs. 59.78 crore in June 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 204.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.82% returns over the last 6 months and -28.57% over the last 12 months.