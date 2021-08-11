Dhunseri Ventur Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.88 crore, up 104.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.88 crore in June 2021 up 104.11% from Rs. 15.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.60 crore in June 2021 up 235.31% from Rs. 14.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.78 crore in June 2021 up 194.05% from Rs. 20.33 crore in June 2020.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has increased to Rs. 13.59 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.05 in June 2020.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 266.05 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 164.59% returns over the last 6 months and 373.82% over the last 12 months.