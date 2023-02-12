Dhunseri Ventur Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore, up 60.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore in December 2022 up 60.29% from Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.13 crore in December 2022 down 6.07% from Rs. 33.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.24 crore in December 2022 down 1.47% from Rs. 42.87 crore in December 2021.