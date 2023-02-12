 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhunseri Ventur Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore, up 60.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore in December 2022 up 60.29% from Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.13 crore in December 2022 down 6.07% from Rs. 33.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.24 crore in December 2022 down 1.47% from Rs. 42.87 crore in December 2021.

Dhunseri Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.62 30.87 9.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.62 30.87 9.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 101.20 2.65 117.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -94.84 0.93 -117.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.36 1.28 1.39
Depreciation 0.56 0.56 0.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.69 3.56 2.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.36 21.90 4.86
Other Income 49.04 41.92 37.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.68 63.82 42.36
Interest 1.58 0.78 1.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.11 63.04 40.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.11 63.04 40.97
Tax 8.98 9.25 7.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.13 53.79 33.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.13 53.79 33.14
Equity Share Capital 35.03 35.03 35.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.89 15.36 9.46
Diluted EPS 8.89 15.36 9.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.89 15.36 9.46
Diluted EPS 8.89 15.36 9.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited