Dhunseri Ventur Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore, up 60.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore in December 2022 up 60.29% from Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.13 crore in December 2022 down 6.07% from Rs. 33.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.24 crore in December 2022 down 1.47% from Rs. 42.87 crore in December 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.46 in December 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 249.25 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.53% returns over the last 6 months and -6.87% over the last 12 months.