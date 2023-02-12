English
    Dhunseri Ventur Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore, up 60.29% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.62 crore in December 2022 up 60.29% from Rs. 9.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.13 crore in December 2022 down 6.07% from Rs. 33.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.24 crore in December 2022 down 1.47% from Rs. 42.87 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.6230.879.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.6230.879.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods101.202.65117.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-94.840.93-117.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.361.281.39
    Depreciation0.560.560.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.693.562.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.3621.904.86
    Other Income49.0441.9237.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.6863.8242.36
    Interest1.580.781.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.1163.0440.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.1163.0440.97
    Tax8.989.257.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.1353.7933.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.1353.7933.14
    Equity Share Capital35.0335.0335.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.8915.369.46
    Diluted EPS8.8915.369.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.8915.369.46
    Diluted EPS8.8915.369.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited