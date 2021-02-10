Dhunseri Ventur Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.29 crore, up 155.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.29 crore in December 2020 up 155.58% from Rs. 14.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.01 crore in December 2020 up 128.57% from Rs. 14.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.61 crore in December 2020 up 91.26% from Rs. 20.71 crore in December 2019.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has increased to Rs. 9.42 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.12 in December 2019.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 74.45 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.76% returns over the last 6 months and 7.82% over the last 12 months.