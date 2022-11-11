 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhunseri Ventur Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.63 crore, up 8.84% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.63 crore in September 2022 up 8.84% from Rs. 45.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 215.30 crore in September 2022 up 265.19% from Rs. 58.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.13 crore in September 2022 up 8.43% from Rs. 44.39 crore in September 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has increased to Rs. 61.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.83 in September 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 255.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.76% returns over the last 6 months and -13.47% over the last 12 months.

Dhunseri Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 49.63 39.13 45.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 49.63 39.13 45.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.56 4.95 4.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.65 16.86 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.93 -0.93 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.17 7.38 6.62
Depreciation 5.30 5.31 5.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.12 28.32 6.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.90 -22.75 22.36
Other Income 20.93 20.93 16.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.83 -1.82 38.66
Interest 1.00 0.90 0.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.83 -2.72 37.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.83 -2.72 37.83
Tax 63.61 63.76 16.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.77 -66.48 21.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.77 -66.48 21.80
Minority Interest 0.02 0.17 -0.24
Share Of P/L Of Associates 237.06 242.67 37.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 215.30 176.36 58.96
Equity Share Capital 35.03 35.03 35.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 61.47 50.35 16.83
Diluted EPS 61.47 50.35 16.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 61.47 50.35 16.83
Diluted EPS 61.47 50.35 16.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:31 am
