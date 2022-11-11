English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dhunseri Ventur Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.63 crore, up 8.84% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.63 crore in September 2022 up 8.84% from Rs. 45.60 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 215.30 crore in September 2022 up 265.19% from Rs. 58.96 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.13 crore in September 2022 up 8.43% from Rs. 44.39 crore in September 2021.

    Dhunseri Ventur EPS has increased to Rs. 61.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.83 in September 2021.

    Close

    Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 255.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.76% returns over the last 6 months and -13.47% over the last 12 months.

    Dhunseri Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.6339.1345.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.6339.1345.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.564.954.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.6516.86--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.93-0.93--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.177.386.62
    Depreciation5.305.315.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.1228.326.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.90-22.7522.36
    Other Income20.9320.9316.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.83-1.8238.66
    Interest1.000.900.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.83-2.7237.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.83-2.7237.83
    Tax63.6163.7616.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.77-66.4821.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.77-66.4821.80
    Minority Interest0.020.17-0.24
    Share Of P/L Of Associates237.06242.6737.40
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates215.30176.3658.96
    Equity Share Capital35.0335.0335.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS61.4750.3516.83
    Diluted EPS61.4750.3516.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS61.4750.3516.83
    Diluted EPS61.4750.3516.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dhunseri Ventur #Dhunseri Ventures #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:31 am