Dhunseri Ventur Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.60 crore, up 69.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.60 crore in September 2021 up 69.12% from Rs. 26.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.96 crore in September 2021 up 19.23% from Rs. 49.45 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.39 crore in September 2021 up 141.38% from Rs. 18.39 crore in September 2020.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has increased to Rs. 16.83 in September 2021 from Rs. 14.12 in September 2020.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 295.10 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 132.00% returns over the last 6 months and 412.77% over the last 12 months.