    Dhunseri Ventur Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 140.05 crore, up 3.27% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 140.05 crore in March 2023 up 3.27% from Rs. 135.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.87 crore in March 2023 down 44.71% from Rs. 119.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.22 crore in March 2023 up 97.03% from Rs. 10.77 crore in March 2022.

    Dhunseri Ventur EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 34.01 in March 2022.

    Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 251.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.71% returns over the last 6 months and 16.06% over the last 12 months.

    Dhunseri Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations140.0536.10135.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations140.0536.10135.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.025.313.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.00101.202.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks94.84-94.84117.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.378.5015.70
    Depreciation5.825.605.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.8830.356.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.90-20.01-14.94
    Other Income17.3017.4820.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.40-2.535.53
    Interest2.141.702.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.26-4.243.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.26-4.243.50
    Tax16.9631.5727.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.69-35.81-23.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.69-35.81-23.74
    Minority Interest0.180.22-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates69.39120.52142.87
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates65.8784.93119.12
    Equity Share Capital35.0335.0335.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8124.2534.01
    Diluted EPS18.8124.2534.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8124.2534.01
    Diluted EPS18.8124.2534.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

