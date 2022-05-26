 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dhunseri Ventur Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 135.61 crore, up 122.05% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 135.61 crore in March 2022 up 122.05% from Rs. 61.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.12 crore in March 2022 up 0.81% from Rs. 118.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.77 crore in March 2022 down 83.66% from Rs. 65.91 crore in March 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has increased to Rs. 34.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 33.74 in March 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 202.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.68% returns over the last 6 months and 28.92% over the last 12 months.

Dhunseri Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 135.61 31.92 61.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 135.61 31.92 61.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.97 5.72 3.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.28 117.20 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 117.20 -117.20 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.70 6.98 10.55
Depreciation 5.24 5.46 6.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.17 8.44 5.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.94 5.32 35.00
Other Income 20.47 18.06 24.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.53 23.38 59.67
Interest 2.03 1.58 0.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.50 21.80 58.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.50 21.80 58.72
Tax 27.24 24.54 11.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -23.74 -2.74 46.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -23.74 -2.74 46.86
Minority Interest -0.01 -0.28 0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates 142.87 86.98 71.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 119.12 83.96 118.16
Equity Share Capital 35.03 35.03 35.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.01 23.97 33.74
Diluted EPS 34.01 23.97 33.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.01 23.97 33.74
Diluted EPS 34.01 23.97 33.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dhunseri Ventur #Dhunseri Ventures #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 01:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.