    Dhunseri Ventur Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 135.61 crore, up 122.05% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 135.61 crore in March 2022 up 122.05% from Rs. 61.07 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.12 crore in March 2022 up 0.81% from Rs. 118.16 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.77 crore in March 2022 down 83.66% from Rs. 65.91 crore in March 2021.

    Dhunseri Ventur EPS has increased to Rs. 34.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 33.74 in March 2021.

    Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 202.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.68% returns over the last 6 months and 28.92% over the last 12 months.

    Dhunseri Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations135.6131.9261.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations135.6131.9261.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.975.723.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.28117.20--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks117.20-117.20--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.706.9810.55
    Depreciation5.245.466.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.178.445.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.945.3235.00
    Other Income20.4718.0624.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.5323.3859.67
    Interest2.031.580.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.5021.8058.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.5021.8058.72
    Tax27.2424.5411.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-23.74-2.7446.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-23.74-2.7446.86
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.280.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates142.8786.9871.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates119.1283.96118.16
    Equity Share Capital35.0335.0335.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.0123.9733.74
    Diluted EPS34.0123.9733.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.0123.9733.74
    Diluted EPS34.0123.9733.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Dhunseri Ventur #Dhunseri Ventures #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results
    first published: May 26, 2022 01:00 pm
